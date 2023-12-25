Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS)

The 36-month beta value for ITOS is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ITOS is 28.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.06% of that float. The average trading volume of ITOS on December 24, 2023 was 478.59K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ITOS) stock’s latest price update

ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ITOS)’s stock price has soared by 4.61 in relation to previous closing price of 10.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 283.6% in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

ITOS’s Market Performance

ITOS’s stock has risen by 0.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.37% and a quarterly drop of -1.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.09% for ITeos Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.20% for ITOS’s stock, with a -12.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITOS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ITOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ITOS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $37 based on the research report published on May 05, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ITOS Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +11.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITOS rose by +0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, ITeos Therapeutics Inc saw -44.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITOS starting from Gall Matthew, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.37 back on Oct 12. After this action, Gall Matthew now owns 19,429 shares of ITeos Therapeutics Inc, valued at $41,850 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the of ITeos Therapeutics Inc, sale 350,000 shares at $16.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 1,804,058 shares at $5,692,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.20 for the present operating margin

+99.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for ITeos Therapeutics Inc stands at +36.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.79. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -8.47 for asset returns.

Based on ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.70. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.96.

Conclusion

In summary, ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.