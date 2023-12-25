Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ingevity Corp (NGVT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) is above average at 13.96x. The 36-month beta value for NGVT is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NGVT is $53.86, which is $6.04 above than the current price. The public float for NGVT is 35.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.34% of that float. The average trading volume of NGVT on December 24, 2023 was 292.25K shares.

The stock of Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) has increased by 3.26 when compared to last closing price of 46.31.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Ingevity (NGVT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Ingevity Corp (NGVT) has experienced a 4.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.52% rise in the past month, and a 1.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for NGVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.14% for NGVT’s stock, with a -10.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGVT stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for NGVT by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NGVT in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $49 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

After a stumble in the market that brought NGVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +20.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGVT rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.30. In addition, Ingevity Corp saw -32.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGVT starting from White Richard Allen JR, who sale 1,439 shares at the price of $81.00 back on Mar 07. After this action, White Richard Allen JR now owns 6,530 shares of Ingevity Corp, valued at $116,559 using the latest closing price.

PLATT PHILLIP JOHN, the CAO & VP, Bus Transform Lead of Ingevity Corp, sale 8,847 shares at $81.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that PLATT PHILLIP JOHN is holding 5,534 shares at $722,915 based on the most recent closing price.

+20.73 for the present operating margin

+32.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingevity Corp stands at +12.70. The total capital return value is set at 16.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.14. Equity return is now at value 18.78, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Ingevity Corp (NGVT), the company’s capital structure generated 219.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.67. Total debt to assets is 55.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

In summary, Ingevity Corp (NGVT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.