Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Conmed Corp. (CNMD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conmed Corp. (NYSE: CNMD) is above average at 61.04x. The 36-month beta value for CNMD is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNMD is $123.38, which is $10.5 above than the current price. The public float for CNMD is 30.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.95% of that float. The average trading volume of CNMD on December 24, 2023 was 380.26K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CNMD) stock’s latest price update

Conmed Corp. (NYSE: CNMD)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.53 in comparison to its previous close of 111.18, however, the company has experienced a -0.27% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-21 that LARGO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that Curt R. Hartman, Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd W. Garner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 2:15 p.m. PT (5:15 p.m. ET) on Monday, January 8, 2024 in San Francisco, CA. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.conmed.

CNMD’s Market Performance

CNMD’s stock has fallen by -0.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.63% and a quarterly rise of 10.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Conmed Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.07% for CNMD’s stock, with a 0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNMD stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for CNMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNMD in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $140 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNMD Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +3.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNMD fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.72. In addition, Conmed Corp. saw 27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNMD starting from Peters Stanley W III, who sale 2,300 shares at the price of $109.93 back on Dec 04. After this action, Peters Stanley W III now owns 63 shares of Conmed Corp., valued at $252,833 using the latest closing price.

Peters Stanley W III, the President AS and AET of Conmed Corp., sale 1,200 shares at $102.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Peters Stanley W III is holding 63 shares at $122,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+51.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conmed Corp. stands at -7.82. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.04. Equity return is now at value 7.67, with 2.51 for asset returns.

Based on Conmed Corp. (CNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 143.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.01. Total debt to assets is 46.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Conmed Corp. (CNMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.