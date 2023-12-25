An In-Depth Look at Waters Corp.’s (WAT) Stock Performance

The stock of Waters Corp. (WAT) has seen a 3.00% increase in the past week, with a 19.33% gain in the past month, and a 21.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for WAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.24% for WAT’s stock, with a 18.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT) is 29.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WAT is 0.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Waters Corp. (WAT) is $279.09, which is -$50.65 below the current market price. The public float for WAT is 58.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.29% of that float. On December 24, 2023, WAT’s average trading volume was 539.57K shares.

WAT) stock’s latest price update

Waters Corp. (NYSE: WAT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.29relation to previous closing price of 328.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-21 that MILFORD, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced that Udit Batra Ph.D.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WAT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WAT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $230 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAT Trading at 21.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAT rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $301.59. In addition, Waters Corp. saw -3.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAT starting from KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $291.48 back on Aug 04. After this action, KUEBLER CHRISTOPHER A now owns 14,382 shares of Waters Corp., valued at $1,165,920 using the latest closing price.

VERGNANO MARK P, the Director of Waters Corp., purchase 3,185 shares at $313.32 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that VERGNANO MARK P is holding 3,557 shares at $997,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+57.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Waters Corp. stands at +23.81. The total capital return value is set at 42.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.10. Equity return is now at value 101.19, with 17.26 for asset returns.

Based on Waters Corp. (WAT), the company’s capital structure generated 329.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.73. Total debt to assets is 50.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Waters Corp. (WAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.