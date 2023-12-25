An In-Depth Look at Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR’s (RYAAY) Stock Performance

The stock of Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has seen a 3.28% increase in the past week, with a 14.72% gain in the past month, and a 35.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for RYAAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.02% for RYAAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) Right Now?

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) is $24.23, which is $22.61 above the current market price. The public float for RYAAY is 227.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RYAAY on December 24, 2023 was 584.53K shares.

RYAAY) stock’s latest price update

Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RYAAY)’s stock price has soared by 0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 133.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Ryanair (RYAAY) benefits from the continued recovery in air-travel demand.

RYAAY Trading at 23.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.14% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +14.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAAY rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.68. In addition, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR saw 80.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+19.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.60. Equity return is now at value 31.23, with 14.37 for asset returns.

Based on Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY), the company’s capital structure generated 72.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.18. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 189.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ryanair Holdings Plc ADR (RYAAY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.