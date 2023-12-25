An In-Depth Look at Custom Truck One Source Inc’s (CTOS) Stock Performance

The stock of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) has seen a 2.56% increase in the past week, with a 11.48% gain in the past month, and a 2.89% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for CTOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.99% for CTOS’s stock, with a 0.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS) is 24.22x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTOS is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTOS is 57.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On December 24, 2023, CTOS’s average trading volume was 561.00K shares.

CTOS) stock’s latest price update

Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE: CTOS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.94relation to previous closing price of 6.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-24 that KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Management will discuss the results on a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be available at investors.customtruck.com. To listen by phone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 or 1-631-891-4304. A replay of the call will.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTOS stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTOS in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $12 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTOS Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +8.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTOS rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, Custom Truck One Source Inc saw 1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTOS starting from McMonagle Ryan, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.17 back on Nov 14. After this action, McMonagle Ryan now owns 350,726 shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc, valued at $103,412 using the latest closing price.

Heinberg Marshall, the Director of Custom Truck One Source Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $4.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Heinberg Marshall is holding 120,000 shares at $71,912 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.23 for the present operating margin

+21.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Custom Truck One Source Inc stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 5.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74. Equity return is now at value 7.38, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 205.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 62.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.