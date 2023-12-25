An In-Depth Look at Axcelis Technologies Inc’s (ACLS) Stock Performance

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has gone down by -1.95% for the week, with a 4.14% rise in the past month and a -15.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.56% for ACLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for ACLS stock, with a simple moving average of -11.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACLS is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACLS is $174.80, which is $41.37 above the current price. The public float for ACLS is 32.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACLS on December 24, 2023 was 610.49K shares.

ACLS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) has decreased by -1.02 when compared to last closing price of 134.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.95% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Businesses and consumers have used artificial intelligence (AI) before 2023, but ChatGPT’s launch thrust the technology into the spotlight. Many AI stocks led the stock market and outperformed major indices.

ACLS Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS fell by -1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.71. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc saw 68.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from KEITHLEY JOSEPH P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $140.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, KEITHLEY JOSEPH P now owns 3,157 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc, valued at $70,250 using the latest closing price.

KEITHLEY JOSEPH P, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc, sale 500 shares at $130.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that KEITHLEY JOSEPH P is holding 4,157 shares at $65,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.08 for the present operating margin

+43.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc stands at +19.90. The total capital return value is set at 32.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 22.03 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.09. Total debt to assets is 5.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.