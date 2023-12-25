Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AMPY stock has gone up by 4.13%, with a monthly decline of -2.89% and a quarterly plunge of -15.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.20% for Amplify Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for AMPY stock, with a simple moving average of -11.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is 0.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMPY is 2.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMPY is 38.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.57% of that float. On December 24, 2023, AMPY’s average trading volume was 481.08K shares.

The stock price of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has plunged by -1.47 when compared to previous closing price of 6.14, but the company has seen a 4.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMPY Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -31.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Dulany Eric Edward, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $5.93 back on Dec 21. After this action, Dulany Eric Edward now owns 11,723 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $11,861 using the latest closing price.

FREW JAMES, the SVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Amplify Energy Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that FREW JAMES is holding 10,000 shares at $60,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.11 for the present operating margin

+58.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 111.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.71. Equity return is now at value 232.35, with 61.43 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.