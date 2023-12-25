Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AMPH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, AMPH stock has gone up by 7.63%, with a monthly gain of 8.69% and a quarterly surge of 32.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.28% for AMPH’s stock, with a 24.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) Right Now?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) by analysts is $66.50, which is $5.58 above the current market price. The public float for AMPH is 35.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.04% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AMPH was 401.04K shares.

AMPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 59.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that After a strong 2023, we expect the Nasdaq to log gains in 2024. Top-ranked Nasdaq stocks GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), Limbach (LMB), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) could emerge as winning picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPH Trading at 16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.07. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 117.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from Zhou Rong, who sale 3,514 shares at the price of $59.58 back on Dec 04. After this action, Zhou Rong now owns 112,420 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $209,364 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Rong, the Senior EVP, Production Center of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,316 shares at $58.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Zhou Rong is holding 112,420 shares at $252,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.54 for the present operating margin

+47.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +18.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.62. Equity return is now at value 24.59, with 11.91 for asset returns.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH), the company’s capital structure generated 19.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.25. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.