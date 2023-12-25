Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE: AMP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.01relation to previous closing price of 376.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that Fortune recently reported on a couple of surveys about millennial housing trends. The first survey from the Bank of America Institute, an economic think tank from BofA.

Is It Worth Investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE: AMP) Right Now?

Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE: AMP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) is $376.53, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for AMP is 100.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMP on December 24, 2023 was 511.70K shares.

AMP’s Market Performance

The stock of Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) has seen a -0.48% decrease in the past week, with a 7.28% rise in the past month, and a 12.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for AMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.84% for AMP stock, with a simple moving average of 15.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AMP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $383 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMP Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMP fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $363.39. In addition, Ameriprise Financial Inc saw 20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMP starting from Sweeney Joseph Edward, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $378.23 back on Dec 14. After this action, Sweeney Joseph Edward now owns 8,166 shares of Ameriprise Financial Inc, valued at $1,134,692 using the latest closing price.

Berman Walter Stanley, the EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO of Ameriprise Financial Inc, sale 6,409 shares at $370.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Berman Walter Stanley is holding 8,048 shares at $2,376,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.81 for the present operating margin

+52.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameriprise Financial Inc stands at +17.78. The total capital return value is set at 29.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.62. Equity return is now at value 75.49, with 1.68 for asset returns.

Based on Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP), the company’s capital structure generated 157.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.21. Total debt to assets is 3.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.