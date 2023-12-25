American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.03 compared to its previous closing price of 10.53. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Here is how American Superconductor (AMSC) and Arlo Technologies (ARLO) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMSC is 1.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) is $12.00, which is $0.94 above the current market price. The public float for AMSC is 28.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% of that float. On December 24, 2023, AMSC’s average trading volume was 448.47K shares.

AMSC’s Market Performance

AMSC stock saw an increase of -0.81% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.16% and a quarterly increase of 48.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.73% for AMSC’s stock, with a 60.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMSC Trading at 31.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.58%, as shares surge +18.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +72.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC fell by -0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.16. In addition, American Superconductor Corp. saw 200.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMSC starting from McGahn Daniel P, who sale 36,902 shares at the price of $5.95 back on Jun 22. After this action, McGahn Daniel P now owns 1,077,680 shares of American Superconductor Corp., valued at $219,596 using the latest closing price.

Kosiba John W JR, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Superconductor Corp., sale 29,878 shares at $5.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Kosiba John W JR is holding 377,136 shares at $177,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.09 for the present operating margin

+5.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corp. stands at -33.06. The total capital return value is set at -32.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.69. Equity return is now at value -28.25, with -14.19 for asset returns.

Based on American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.63. Total debt to assets is 1.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.