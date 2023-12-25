American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL) has jumped by 0.13 compared to previous close of 55.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Here is how American Equity Investment (AEL) and Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL) Right Now?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) by analysts is $54.80, which is -$1.03 below the current market price. The public float for AEL is 78.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AEL was 561.83K shares.

AEL’s Market Performance

AEL’s stock has seen a 0.63% increase for the week, with a 1.77% rise in the past month and a 3.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.65% for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for AEL’s stock, with a 16.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AEL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AEL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $55 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEL Trading at 2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.69%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEL rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.42. In addition, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co saw 22.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEL starting from Lorenzen Jeffrey D, who sale 97,395 shares at the price of $53.85 back on Sep 21. After this action, Lorenzen Jeffrey D now owns 30,900 shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, valued at $5,244,871 using the latest closing price.

Andre Axel, the Chief Financial Officer of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, sale 29,273 shares at $53.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Andre Axel is holding 13,740 shares at $1,577,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co stands at +32.40. The total capital return value is set at 48.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.33. Equity return is now at value 24.98, with 1.07 for asset returns.

Based on American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL), the company’s capital structure generated 27.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55. Total debt to assets is 1.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.