American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) has plunged by -0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 22.75, but the company has seen a -1.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, AAT’s 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a “golden cross.

Is It Worth Investing in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) Right Now?

American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE: AAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAT is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAT is $21.67, which is -$0.98 below the current price. The public float for AAT is 47.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAT on December 24, 2023 was 395.01K shares.

AAT’s Market Performance

AAT stock saw an increase of -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.74% and a quarterly increase of 19.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for American Assets Trust Inc (AAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.89% for AAT stock, with a simple moving average of 15.30% for the last 200 days.

AAT Trading at 14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAT fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.58. In addition, American Assets Trust Inc saw -14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAT starting from RADY ERNEST S, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $18.76 back on May 12. After this action, RADY ERNEST S now owns 1,009,021 shares of American Assets Trust Inc, valued at $1,876,000 using the latest closing price.

RADY ERNEST S, the Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust Inc, purchase 47,540 shares at $18.84 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that RADY ERNEST S is holding 909,021 shares at $895,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.15 for the present operating margin

+34.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Assets Trust Inc stands at +10.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.52. Equity return is now at value 4.12, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on American Assets Trust Inc (AAT), the company’s capital structure generated 135.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.60. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.