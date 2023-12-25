AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Stock Sees a1.45 Increase

In the past week, AMBC stock has gone up by 1.32%, with a monthly gain of 7.82% and a quarterly surge of 27.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for AMBAC Financial Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.95% for AMBC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) is 3.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMBC is 1.31.

The public float for AMBC is 44.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On December 24, 2023, AMBC’s average trading volume was 473.16K shares.

AMBC) stock’s latest price update

AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 15.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBC stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for AMBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMBC in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMBC Trading at 15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC rose by +1.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, AMBAC Financial Group Inc. saw -7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from LeBlanc Claude, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Sep 01. After this action, LeBlanc Claude now owns 502,416 shares of AMBAC Financial Group Inc., valued at $33,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Equity return is now at value 17.41, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.