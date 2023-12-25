Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) has gone down by -0.95% for the week, with a 8.73% rise in the past month and a -1.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for ALSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.69% for ALSN’s stock, with a 8.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) is above average at 8.29x. The 36-month beta value for ALSN is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALSN is $65.43, which is $7.02 above than the current price. The public float for ALSN is 88.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of ALSN on December 24, 2023 was 605.19K shares.

ALSN) stock’s latest price update

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.21 in comparison to its previous close of 58.29, however, the company has experienced a -0.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Allison (ALSN), Autoliv (ALV) and Goodyear Tire (GT) are well-positioned to continue with their solid momentum due to their robust innovation technology and cost optimization efforts amid the current inflationary scenario.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $70 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALSN Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.01. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc saw 40.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Coll John, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $60.19 back on Sep 29. After this action, Coll John now owns 16,788 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, valued at $120,380 using the latest closing price.

Bohley G Frederick, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, sale 4,950 shares at $60.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Bohley G Frederick is holding 67,368 shares at $298,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.39 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc stands at +19.18. The total capital return value is set at 23.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 66.19, with 13.44 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 288.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.28. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.