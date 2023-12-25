AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE: AB)’s stock price has increased by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 31.17. However, the company has seen a -0.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Solid market performance and inflows drive AllianceBernstein’s (AB) November AUM balance higher.

Is It Worth Investing in AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE: AB) Right Now?

AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE: AB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AB is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AB is $35.69, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for AB is 109.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.85% of that float. The average trading volume for AB on December 24, 2023 was 409.67K shares.

AB’s Market Performance

The stock of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) has seen a -0.75% decrease in the past week, with a 13.46% rise in the past month, and a 1.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for AB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.16% for AB’s stock, with a -0.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $36.75 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AB Trading at 9.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AB fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.10. In addition, AllianceBernstein Holding Lp saw -7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AB starting from Burke Kate C, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $29.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Burke Kate C now owns 110,205 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp, valued at $147,799 using the latest closing price.

Burke Kate C, the COO & CFO of AllianceBernstein Holding Lp, sale 12,500 shares at $33.79 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Burke Kate C is holding 115,205 shares at $422,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AB

Equity return is now at value 14.06, with 12.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (AB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.