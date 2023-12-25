Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.30 in comparison to its previous close of 23.67, however, the company has experienced a 4.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-29 that PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company executive leadership will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Presenters will include Alex Shootman, chief executive officer and Bryan Hill, chief financial officer. A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com following the conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for ALKT is 49.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALKT on December 24, 2023 was 401.31K shares.

ALKT’s Market Performance

ALKT stock saw an increase of 4.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.23% and a quarterly increase of 38.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.69% for Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.38% for ALKT’s stock, with a 47.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for ALKT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALKT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $24 based on the research report published on December 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALKT Trading at 16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.07. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc saw 67.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from HILL W BRYAN, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $23.26 back on Dec 06. After this action, HILL W BRYAN now owns 357,524 shares of Alkami Technology Inc, valued at $697,686 using the latest closing price.

Linebarger Douglas A., the Chief Legal Officer of Alkami Technology Inc, sale 100,000 shares at $22.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Linebarger Douglas A. is holding 202,381 shares at $2,263,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.38 for the present operating margin

+52.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkami Technology Inc stands at -28.69. The total capital return value is set at -17.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.67. Equity return is now at value -16.97, with -11.39 for asset returns.

Based on Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.75. Total debt to assets is 20.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.