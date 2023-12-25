Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ALEX is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALEX is $20.00, which is $1.13 above than the current price. The public float for ALEX is 71.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of ALEX on December 24, 2023 was 319.39K shares.

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE: ALEX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.48relation to previous closing price of 18.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that ALEX, BASFY and FVCB have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 21, 2023.

ALEX’s Market Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) has seen a 3.17% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.81% gain in the past month and a 11.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for ALEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.23% for ALEX stock, with a simple moving average of 5.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALEX stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for ALEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALEX in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $20 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALEX Trading at 12.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEX rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.71. In addition, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. saw 0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.77 for the present operating margin

+58.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexander & Baldwin Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.33. Equity return is now at value 4.23, with 2.51 for asset returns.

Based on Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.54. Total debt to assets is 26.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.