Albany International Corp. (AIN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Albany International Corp. (AIN) is $104.20, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for AIN is 30.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIN on December 24, 2023 was 139.32K shares.

AIN) stock’s latest price update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN)’s stock price has plunge by 2.06relation to previous closing price of 95.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Companies that consistently increase their dividends perform better than those that don’t. The article provides insights on upcoming dividend increases for investors to consider. With two weeks left, it’s last call for dividend increases for 2023.

AIN’s Market Performance

Albany International Corp. (AIN) has experienced a 2.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.35% rise in the past month, and a 14.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for AIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.72% for AIN stock, with a simple moving average of 9.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AIN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $106 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIN Trading at 12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +14.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIN rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.95. In addition, Albany International Corp. saw -1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIN starting from Hansen Robert Alan, who sale 4,167 shares at the price of $93.60 back on Aug 24. After this action, Hansen Robert Alan now owns 7,337 shares of Albany International Corp., valued at $390,031 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Robert Alan, the Senior Vice President & CTO of Albany International Corp., sale 1,900 shares at $101.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Hansen Robert Alan is holding 11,504 shares at $193,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.45 for the present operating margin

+37.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albany International Corp. stands at +9.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 11.42, with 5.88 for asset returns.

Based on Albany International Corp. (AIN), the company’s capital structure generated 57.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.45. Total debt to assets is 30.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Albany International Corp. (AIN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.