Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGIO is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) is $38.33, which is $14.39 above the current market price. The public float for AGIO is 54.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.70% of that float. On December 24, 2023, AGIO’s average trading volume was 582.10K shares.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO)’s stock price has increased by 4.68 compared to its previous closing price of 22.87. However, the company has seen a 3.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-21 that Data from a phase IIa study shows that 40% of patients with low transfusion burden who received Agios’ (AGIO) investigational PK activator drug met the transfusion independence endpoint.

AGIO’s Market Performance

AGIO’s stock has risen by 3.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.02% and a quarterly drop of -1.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.69% for AGIO’s stock, with a -2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AGIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGIO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on February 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGIO Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIO rose by +3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.73. In addition, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -14.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIO starting from Jones Cecilia, who sale 2,179 shares at the price of $24.79 back on Sep 28. After this action, Jones Cecilia now owns 9,575 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $54,017 using the latest closing price.

Burns James William, the Chief Legal Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,395 shares at $26.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Burns James William is holding 23,890 shares at $168,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2732.07 for the present operating margin

-42.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1627.82. The total capital return value is set at -30.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.18. Equity return is now at value -22.68, with -20.08 for asset returns.

Based on Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 6.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.