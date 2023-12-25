AGCO Corp. (AGCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) has jumped by 0.16 compared to previous close of 122.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Google “precision agriculture,” and you get more than 9.3 million results. It’s become a big part of the story around agriculture stocks and the use of technology.

Is It Worth Investing in AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) Right Now?

AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AGCO Corp. (AGCO) by analysts is $140.85, which is $18.57 above the current market price. The public float for AGCO is 62.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AGCO was 671.50K shares.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO stock saw an increase of 2.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.24% and a quarterly increase of 5.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for AGCO Corp. (AGCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.74% for AGCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $135 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGCO Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.06. In addition, AGCO Corp. saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi, who sale 744 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Feb 23. After this action, Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi now owns 26,867 shares of AGCO Corp., valued at $104,688 using the latest closing price.

LONG LARA THRUSH, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of AGCO Corp., sale 1,623 shares at $138.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that LONG LARA THRUSH is holding 782 shares at $225,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+23.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corp. stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 24.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 29.32, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corp. (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 16.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, AGCO Corp. (AGCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.