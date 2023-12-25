Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): A Technical Analysis

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is $60.00, which is $31.8 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 27.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on December 24, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 28.33. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) reachead $28.33 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +1.43% change compared to its last close.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR’s stock has risen by 2.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.68% and a quarterly drop of -36.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.37% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.83% for AEHR’s stock, with a -22.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.84. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 40.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Siu Chris, who sale 322 shares at the price of $25.27 back on Dec 06. After this action, Siu Chris now owns 14,747 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $8,136 using the latest closing price.

SPORCK ALISTAIR N, the VP, CONTACTOR BUSINESS UNIT of Aehr Test Systems, sale 955 shares at $37.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that SPORCK ALISTAIR N is holding 11,988 shares at $35,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 28.32, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.