Adeia Inc (ADEA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Adeia Inc (ADEA) has gone up by 6.84% for the week, with a 20.39% rise in the past month and a 12.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.36% for ADEA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.83% for ADEA’s stock, with a 23.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) Right Now?

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ADEA is 101.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ADEA was 568.62K shares.

ADEA) stock’s latest price update

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68 compared to its previous closing price of 11.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-19 that Adeia is a key player in the technology sector, leveraging its extensive patent portfolio in digital entertainment and communication. The company focuses on licensing its innovative technologies to industry leaders and adapting to market trends. ADEA’s recent financial performance and strategic partnerships position it well for future growth in OTT streaming and semiconductors.

ADEA Trading at 25.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +21.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, Adeia Inc saw 25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADEA starting from Kokes Mark, who sale 20,487 shares at the price of $9.91 back on Nov 20. After this action, Kokes Mark now owns 142,246 shares of Adeia Inc, valued at $203,026 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.83 for the present operating margin

+73.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adeia Inc stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05. Equity return is now at value 19.22, with 7.82 for asset returns.

Based on Adeia Inc (ADEA), the company’s capital structure generated 244.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.95. Total debt to assets is 60.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Adeia Inc (ADEA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.