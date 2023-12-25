Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) is above average at 8.13x. The 36-month beta value for AGRO is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AGRO is 107.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of AGRO on December 24, 2023 was 654.18K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AGRO) stock’s latest price update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.64 in relation to its previous close of 11.02. However, the company has experienced a -2.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-21 that If we look at the United States, it’s a hub for corporate sector innovation. U.S. equities have some of the best growth stories globally.

AGRO’s Market Performance

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has seen a -2.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.95% decline in the past month and a -3.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.93% for AGRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for AGRO’s stock, with a 10.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGRO Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRO fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.34. In addition, Adecoagro S.A. saw 33.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+11.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adecoagro S.A. stands at +8.60. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.33. Equity return is now at value 12.31, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 119.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.44. Total debt to assets is 43.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In summary, Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.