ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) is 17.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACMR is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ACM Research Inc (ACMR) is $24.69, which is $6.17 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 45.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On December 24, 2023, ACMR’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has dropped by -0.19 compared to previous close of 18.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-22 that A subtle revolution brews within lesser-known entities in a labyrinth of the tech sector, where giants often steal the limelight. Imagine a world where your browser intuitively adapts to your preferences or a data center’s efficiency doubles while reducing energy consumption.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has seen a 3.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.11% gain in the past month and a 11.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.67% for ACMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.26. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 140.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Wang David H, who sale 84,776 shares at the price of $17.14 back on Nov 29. After this action, Wang David H now owns 504,018 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $1,452,663 using the latest closing price.

Dun Haiping, the Director of ACM Research Inc, sale 18,984 shares at $17.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Dun Haiping is holding 855,090 shares at $327,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 10.42, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.