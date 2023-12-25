ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) is above average at 38.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) is $31.60, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for ACIW is 107.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACIW on December 24, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 30.09. However, the company has seen a 1.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that ACI Worldwide, Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Kraft – SVP of Finance and Strategy Tom Warsop – President and CEO Scott Behrens – CFO Conference Call Participants Alli Heckmann – D.A. Davidson Pallav Saini – Canaccord Genuity Charles Nabhan – Stephens George Sutton – Craig-Hallum Operator Morning.

ACIW’s Market Performance

ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) has seen a 1.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.48% gain in the past month and a 31.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for ACIW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.61% for ACIW stock, with a simple moving average of 25.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACIW stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for ACIW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACIW in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $31 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACIW Trading at 20.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIW rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.37. In addition, ACI Worldwide Inc saw 31.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIW starting from Silva Alessandro, who sale 17,817 shares at the price of $27.72 back on Dec 04. After this action, Silva Alessandro now owns 52,062 shares of ACI Worldwide Inc, valued at $493,807 using the latest closing price.

Behrens Scott W, the Chief Financial Officer of ACI Worldwide Inc, sale 35,003 shares at $26.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Behrens Scott W is holding 430,165 shares at $942,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.55 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACI Worldwide Inc stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 8.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.23. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW), the company’s capital structure generated 97.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.25. Total debt to assets is 36.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.