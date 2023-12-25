Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) has gone up by 2.48% for the week, with a 9.87% rise in the past month and a -1.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for ACCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.91% for ACCO’s stock, with a 9.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Right Now?

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.74.

The public float for ACCO is 91.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ACCO was 579.92K shares.

ACCO) stock’s latest price update

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 5.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Screening for stocks with low price-to-earnings ratios is a great place to start when looking for value stocks, but your search for low P/E value stocks should not end there. That is, it’s not as if you can screen for the stocks with the lowest P/E ratios, purchase them, and expect to generate outsized returns.

ACCO Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCO rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Acco Brands Corporation saw 3.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACCO starting from McCormack Gregory J., who sale 11,723 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Aug 21. After this action, McCormack Gregory J. now owns 129,094 shares of Acco Brands Corporation, valued at $60,444 using the latest closing price.

Bernstein Roxanne M, the EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of Acco Brands Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $5.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Bernstein Roxanne M is holding 25,000 shares at $27,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.17 for the present operating margin

+25.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acco Brands Corporation stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 2.05 for asset returns.

Based on Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO), the company’s capital structure generated 134.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.43. Total debt to assets is 39.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.