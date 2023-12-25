Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACHC is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) is $88.55, which is $10.69 above the current market price. The public float for ACHC is 89.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.28% of that float. On December 24, 2023, ACHC’s average trading volume was 549.46K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

ACHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) has surged by 1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 76.69, but the company has seen a 3.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) conducts a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its Indio-based acute care facility, which aims to cater to the dire need for high-quality behavioral healthcare services in the region.

ACHC’s Market Performance

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) has seen a 3.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.69% gain in the past month and a 10.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for ACHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.54% for ACHC stock, with a simple moving average of 6.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $83 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACHC Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.70. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from OSTEEN DEBRA K, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $77.67 back on Dec 13. After this action, OSTEEN DEBRA K now owns 675,833 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, valued at $2,718,450 using the latest closing price.

OSTEEN DEBRA K, the Director of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $76.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that OSTEEN DEBRA K is holding 710,833 shares at $609,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.09 for the present operating margin

+23.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc stands at +10.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.48. Equity return is now at value -0.67, with -0.36 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 54.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.39. Total debt to assets is 30.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.