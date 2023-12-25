Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.97 in comparison to its previous close of 4.78, however, the company has experienced a 2.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-27 that Abeona Therapeutics Inc shares jumped 15% to $4.96 in late-morning trading on Monday after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it would expedite a review of pz-cel (prademagene zamikeracel), the company’s proposed treatment for patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare, inherited connective-tissue disorder. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company had previously stated that it expected an FDA decision on priority-review status by late November.

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ABEO is 23.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.35% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ABEO was 147.36K shares.

ABEO’s Market Performance

The stock of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) has seen a 2.05% increase in the past week, with a 19.76% rise in the past month, and a 35.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for ABEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.34% for ABEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on November 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ABEO Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +15.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.75. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc saw 61.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from Seshadri Vishwas, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $4.07 back on Sep 27. After this action, Seshadri Vishwas now owns 521,731 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, valued at $81,400 using the latest closing price.

Charles Faith L., the Director of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, sale 8,330 shares at $4.91 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Charles Faith L. is holding 70,773 shares at $40,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3200.64 for the present operating margin

-223.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc stands at -2807.36. The total capital return value is set at -95.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.72. Equity return is now at value -206.79, with -73.87 for asset returns.

Based on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.18. Total debt to assets is 11.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 21.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.