Aarons Company Inc (AAN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aarons Company Inc (NYSE: AAN) is above average at 37.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.47.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AAN is 29.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAN on December 24, 2023 was 440.09K shares.

AAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aarons Company Inc (NYSE: AAN) has decreased by -0.54 when compared to last closing price of 11.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Aaron’s (AAN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

AAN’s Market Performance

Aarons Company Inc (AAN) has experienced a 0.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.39% rise in the past month, and a 6.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for AAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.77% for AAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AAN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AAN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAN Trading at 23.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +24.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAN rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.33. In addition, Aarons Company Inc saw -7.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAN starting from Olsen Stephen W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $11.08 back on Dec 13. After this action, Olsen Stephen W now owns 94,885 shares of Aarons Company Inc, valued at $110,800 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON TIMOTHY A, the Director of Aarons Company Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $8.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that JOHNSON TIMOTHY A is holding 44,255 shares at $166,592 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAN

Equity return is now at value 1.33, with 0.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aarons Company Inc (AAN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.