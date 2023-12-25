AAON Inc. (AAON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 72.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Does Aaon (AAON) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) is above average at 35.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AAON Inc. (AAON) is $76.33, which is $2.92 above the current market price. The public float for AAON is 67.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAON on December 24, 2023 was 389.68K shares.

AAON’s Market Performance

AAON stock saw an increase of 3.23% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.53% and a quarterly increase of 28.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for AAON Inc. (AAON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.47% for AAON’s stock, with a 17.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAON Trading at 20.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +15.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAON rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.93. In addition, AAON Inc. saw 46.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAON starting from Wakefield Stephen E, who sale 41,936 shares at the price of $72.77 back on Dec 20. After this action, Wakefield Stephen E now owns 13,473 shares of AAON Inc., valued at $3,051,530 using the latest closing price.

Wakefield Stephen E, the Chief Operating Officer of AAON Inc., sale 18,064 shares at $72.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Wakefield Stephen E is holding 13,473 shares at $1,305,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.26 for the present operating margin

+25.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for AAON Inc. stands at +11.29. The total capital return value is set at 21.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.45. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 19.59 for asset returns.

Based on AAON Inc. (AAON), the company’s capital structure generated 14.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.31. Total debt to assets is 9.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AAON Inc. (AAON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.