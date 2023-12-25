4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.17 compared to its previous closing price of 20.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-04 that EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FDMT, 4DMT or the Company), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company with three novel, highly targeted next generation AAV vectors currently in the clinic, today announced that the initial interim landmark data analysis (24 weeks) from the randomized Dose Expansion stage (N=50) of the Phase 2 PRISM clinical trial in high anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) treatment need (6-12 anti-VEGF injections in prior 12 months) wet AMD patients will be presented at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2024 Conference being held virtually on February 3, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FDMT is at 2.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FDMT is 35.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.02% of that float. The average trading volume for FDMT on December 24, 2023 was 363.24K shares.

FDMT’s Market Performance

FDMT’s stock has seen a 16.50% increase for the week, with a 70.85% rise in the past month and a 56.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.30% for FDMT’s stock, with a 28.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDMT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for FDMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FDMT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FDMT Trading at 64.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +68.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +102.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT rose by +16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.60. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc saw -6.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDMT starting from Bizily Scott, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $20.85 back on Jun 08. After this action, Bizily Scott now owns 1,737 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, valued at $78,188 using the latest closing price.

Bizily Scott, the Chief Legal and HR Officer of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,247 shares at $18.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bizily Scott is holding 1,737 shares at $41,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3516.52 for the present operating margin

-24.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc stands at -3435.41. The total capital return value is set at -37.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.12. Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -29.90 for asset returns.

Based on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 6.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.