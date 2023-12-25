1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) has increased by 1.88 when compared to last closing price of 10.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that 1-800-Flowers has an important holiday season coming up and based on the messages from its management, it is likely to be at par with last year. However, the company’s recent decline in its topline and bottom-line financials needs more than at par to backstop the subdued trend. In the long term, its thin margin resulting from its high cost structure will hinder its growth and create vulnerability.

Is It Worth Investing in 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.76.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for FLWS is 28.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLWS on December 24, 2023 was 382.35K shares.

FLWS’s Market Performance

The stock of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) has seen a 6.69% increase in the past week, with a 25.46% rise in the past month, and a 60.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for FLWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.73% for FLWS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.46% for the last 200 days.

FLWS Trading at 26.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +23.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS rose by +6.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. saw 13.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from SHEA WILLIAM E, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $6.34 back on Sep 07. After this action, SHEA WILLIAM E now owns 274,883 shares of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc., valued at $190,200 using the latest closing price.

HARTNETT THOMAS G, the President of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $6.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that HARTNETT THOMAS G is holding 280,333 shares at $152,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.49 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. stands at -2.22. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.76. Equity return is now at value -9.18, with -3.73 for asset returns.

Based on 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS), the company’s capital structure generated 69.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.12. Total debt to assets is 29.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 91.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.