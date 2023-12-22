Uber Technologies Inc (UBER): A Technical Analysis

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 124.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UBER is 1.98B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UBER on December 22, 2023 was 29.39M shares.

UBER) stock’s latest price update

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER)’s stock price has soared by 0.74 in relation to previous closing price of 61.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Uber is starting to post consistent profits. Uber’s scale creates a more powerful network effect.

UBER’s Market Performance

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has experienced a 0.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.82% rise in the past month, and a 37.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for UBER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.69% for UBER’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBER Trading at 18.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.04. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc saw 150.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from KHOSROWSHAHI DARA, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $52.84 back on Nov 14. After this action, KHOSROWSHAHI DARA now owns 1,016,243 shares of Uber Technologies Inc, valued at $5,284,000 using the latest closing price.

Hazelbaker Jill sale 18,850 shares at $53.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Hazelbaker Jill is holding 109,009 shares at $999,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.14 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.