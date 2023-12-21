Zhihu Inc ADR’s (ZH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Zhihu Inc ADR (ZH) has gone down by -7.51% for the week, with a -9.31% drop in the past month and a -6.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.22% for ZH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.25% for ZH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zhihu Inc ADR (NYSE: ZH) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.22.

The public float for ZH is 589.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZH on December 21, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

ZH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zhihu Inc ADR (NYSE: ZH) has dropped by -0.43 compared to previous close of 0.92. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-17 that BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on November 29, 2023. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 6:00 A.M.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZH stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for ZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZH in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ZH Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZH fell by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9523. In addition, Zhihu Inc ADR saw -29.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZH

Equity return is now at value -17.34, with -12.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zhihu Inc ADR (ZH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.