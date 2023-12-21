Xylem Inc (XYL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) has decreased by -1.71 when compared to last closing price of 111.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that We have narrowed our search to five manufacturing stocks with strong potential for 2024. These are: EMR, ETN, AMCR, XYL, AOS.

Is It Worth Investing in Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is above average at 44.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for XYL is 240.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XYL on December 21, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

XYL’s Market Performance

The stock of Xylem Inc (XYL) has seen a 0.45% increase in the past week, with a 9.44% rise in the past month, and a 19.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.52% for XYL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.14% for XYL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XYL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XYL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for XYL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XYL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $127 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XYL Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +8.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYL rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.77. In addition, Xylem Inc saw -0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XYL starting from Harker Victoria D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $106.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, Harker Victoria D now owns 20,679 shares of Xylem Inc, valued at $212,990 using the latest closing price.

Decker Patrick, the President & CEO of Xylem Inc, sale 99,648 shares at $100.84 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Decker Patrick is holding 287,564 shares at $10,048,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XYL

Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xylem Inc (XYL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.