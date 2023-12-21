Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, XERS stock has gone down by -5.19%, with a monthly gain of 10.44% and a quarterly surge of 8.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.06% for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.43% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XERS is 1.43.

The public float for XERS is 129.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.35% of that float. On December 21, 2023, XERS’s average trading volume was 1.22M shares.

XERS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) has plunged by -1.95 when compared to previous closing price of 2.05, but the company has seen a -5.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-17 that Ever wonder what signals to look for in the stock market today? Let’s talk about insider buying – a goldmine of clues that could lead you to the next prospect to add to your list of penny stocks to watch.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XERS Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares surge +15.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS fell by -5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 51.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from SHERMAN JEFFREY W, who purchase 5,400 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Nov 27. After this action, SHERMAN JEFFREY W now owns 5,400 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $10,098 using the latest closing price.

Pieper Steven, the of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, purchase 28,000 shares at $1.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Pieper Steven is holding 1,176,912 shares at $54,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Equity return is now at value -209.81, with -19.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.