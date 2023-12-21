Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1142.77x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36.

The public float for WDAY is 205.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of WDAY was 1.98M shares.

WDAY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) has decreased by -1.40 when compared to last closing price of 273.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology Conference (Transcript)

WDAY’s Market Performance

Workday Inc (WDAY) has seen a -3.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.98% gain in the past month and a 17.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for WDAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.72% for WDAY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDAY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for WDAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WDAY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $290 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDAY Trading at 14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +14.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDAY fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.66. In addition, Workday Inc saw 61.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDAY starting from DUFFIELD DAVID A, who sale 108,333 shares at the price of $276.88 back on Dec 11. After this action, DUFFIELD DAVID A now owns 1,124,000 shares of Workday Inc, valued at $29,995,522 using the latest closing price.

Chakraborty Sayan, the Co-President of Workday Inc, sale 412 shares at $267.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Chakraborty Sayan is holding 123,833 shares at $110,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDAY

Equity return is now at value 1.11, with 0.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Workday Inc (WDAY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.