WK Kellogg Co (KLG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.08relation to previous closing price of 12.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-08 that WK Kellogg impressed investors with its first financial report as a standalone company after it was spun off from Kellanova, formerly known as the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), in October. Shares of the cereal giant – whose brands include Kellogg’s, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Brand, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, and Kashi – moved higher as WK Kellogg’s third quarter revenue and earnings topped estimates, up 3.5% at US$10.83.

Is It Worth Investing in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) Right Now?

The public float for KLG is 57.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLG on December 21, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

KLG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for KLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for KLG’s stock, with a 9.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KLG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for KLG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLG Trading at 12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +4.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLG fell by -2.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.91. In addition, WK Kellogg Co saw -27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLG starting from Brice Sherry, who purchase 3,150 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Nov 22. After this action, Brice Sherry now owns 9,335 shares of WK Kellogg Co, valued at $37,019 using the latest closing price.

Brice Sherry, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of WK Kellogg Co, purchase 5,580 shares at $10.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brice Sherry is holding 6,185 shares at $60,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.