WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has plunged by -1.51 when compared to previous closing price of 45.03, but the company has seen a 5.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-25 that I continue to recommend a buy rating as the fundamental outlook remains unchanged. WSC continues to see healthy pricing and order metrics. WSC does not need incremental capex to meet incremental demand, means that FCF could accelerate if demand flows in.

Is It Worth Investing in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) is 30.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WSC is 1.35.

The public float for WSC is 186.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. On December 21, 2023, WSC’s average trading volume was 1.85M shares.

WSC’s Market Performance

WSC stock saw an increase of 5.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.74% and a quarterly increase of 6.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.83% for WSC’s stock, with a 2.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WSC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WSC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $52 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSC Trading at 11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +16.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSC rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.44. In addition, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSC starting from Soultz Bradley Lee, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $35.83 back on Nov 08. After this action, Soultz Bradley Lee now owns 43,444 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, valued at $179,154 using the latest closing price.

Soultz Bradley Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, purchase 5,000 shares at $40.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Soultz Bradley Lee is holding 10,000 shares at $203,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSC

Equity return is now at value 23.68, with 5.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.