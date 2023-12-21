What Recent Market Trends Mean for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s (SWTX) Stock

The stock of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has gone down by -7.49% for the week, with a 43.88% rise in the past month and a 32.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.02% for SWTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.68% for SWTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SWTX is also noteworthy at 0.79.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for SWTX is 57.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.87% of that float. The average trading volume of SWTX on December 21, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

SWTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) has decreased by -2.50 when compared to last closing price of 32.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that The FDA approves SpringWorks’ (SWTX) Ogsiveo (nirogacestat) for the treatment of adult patients with desmoid tumors. Shares rise.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWTX Trading at 27.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +51.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX fell by -7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.69. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc saw 22.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Hambleton Julie, who sale 2,418 shares at the price of $29.31 back on Jul 19. After this action, Hambleton Julie now owns 4,648 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, valued at $70,876 using the latest closing price.

Hambleton Julie, the Director of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,400 shares at $26.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Hambleton Julie is holding 7,066 shares at $64,603 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

Equity return is now at value -60.55, with -53.07 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.