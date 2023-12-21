What Recent Market Trends Mean for PARTS iD Inc’s (ID) Stock

In the past week, ID stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -1.32% and a quarterly plunge of -69.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.46% for PARTS iD Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for ID’s stock, with a -67.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PARTS iD Inc (AMEX: ID) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.14.

The public float for ID is 8.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ID on December 21, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

ID) stock’s latest price update

PARTS iD Inc (AMEX: ID) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. Market Watch reported 2023-06-01 that OpenAI is stealing the spotlight as the definitive artificial-intelligence startup — for now. Backed by Microsoft Corp. MSFT, the progenitor of ChatGPT-4 has become the focus of the AI wave, but other AI startups are emerging in fields including healthcare, education and manufacturing.

Analysts’ Opinion of ID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ID stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ID by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ID in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ID Trading at -19.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.77%, as shares surge +9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ID remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0921. In addition, PARTS iD Inc saw -90.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ID starting from Ciappina Antonino, who sale 19,890 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Dec 29. After this action, Ciappina Antonino now owns 77,453 shares of PARTS iD Inc, valued at $16,051 using the latest closing price.

Agrawal Kailas, the Chief Financial Officer of PARTS iD Inc, sale 19,126 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Agrawal Kailas is holding 77,118 shares at $15,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PARTS iD Inc (ID) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.