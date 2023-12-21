What Recent Market Trends Mean for Mesoblast Ltd ADR’s (MESO) Stock

In the past week, MESO stock has gone down by -4.72%, with a monthly decline of -14.41% and a quarterly plunge of -22.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for Mesoblast Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.53% for MESO stock, with a simple moving average of -59.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MESO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MESO is 3.41.

The public float for MESO is 162.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On December 21, 2023, MESO’s average trading volume was 151.62K shares.

MESO) stock’s latest price update

Mesoblast Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MESO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.81 in relation to its previous close of 1.05. However, the company has experienced a -4.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-30 that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO ) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 30, 2023 6:30 PM ET Company Participants Dr. Silviu Itescu – Chief Executive Officer Dr. Eric Rose – Chief Medical Officer Andrew Chaponnel – Interim Chief Financial Officer Dr. Philip Krause – Board Member Conference Call Participants Louise Chen – Cantor Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler Sami Corwin – William Blair John Hester – Bell Potter Operator Hello and welcome to the Mesoblast Financial Results for the Period Ended June 30, 2023. An announcement and presentation have been lodged with the ASX and are also available on the home and investor pages@www.mesoblast.com.

MESO Trading at -16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESO fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1615. In addition, Mesoblast Ltd ADR saw -65.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESO

Equity return is now at value -16.40, with -11.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mesoblast Ltd ADR (MESO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.