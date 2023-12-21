What Recent Market Trends Mean for COPT Defense Properties’s (CDP) Stock

In the past week, CDP stock has gone down by -0.75%, with a monthly gain of 4.37% and a quarterly surge of 4.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for COPT Defense Properties The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for CDP stock, with a simple moving average of 4.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDP is 1.00.

The public float for CDP is 112.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On December 21, 2023, CDP’s average trading volume was 863.91K shares.

CDP) stock’s latest price update

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.80 in relation to its previous close of 25.11. However, the company has experienced a -0.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that U.S. equity markets notched a fifth-straight week of gains as benchmark interest rates continued a decisive retreat after economic data and comments from Fed officials fueled bets on a pending pivot. Advancing for a fifth-straight week since dipping into “correction territory” at the end of October, the S&P 500 gained another 0.8% on the week, while Mid-Caps and Small-Caps gained 2%. Lifted by the rate retreat, real estate equities were again the leaders this week. The Equity REIT Index rallied 5.0% this week, extending their rebound since late-October to nearly 20%.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CDP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDP Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +6.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDP fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, COPT Defense Properties saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDP starting from Trimberger Lisa G, who sale 7,357 shares at the price of $25.48 back on Dec 20. After this action, Trimberger Lisa G now owns 16,863 shares of COPT Defense Properties, valued at $187,444 using the latest closing price.

Snider Britt A., the EVP & COO of COPT Defense Properties, purchase 1,000 shares at $25.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Snider Britt A. is holding 1,000 shares at $25,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDP

Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.