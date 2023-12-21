What Recent Market Trends Mean for Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s (ADP) Stock

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a -2.92% decrease in the past week, with a 0.22% gain in the past month, and a -2.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for ADP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.05% for ADP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADP is 0.80.

The public float for ADP is 409.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADP on December 21, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

ADP) stock’s latest price update

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has plunge by -0.63relation to previous closing price of 233.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-18 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Automatic Data Processing (ADP) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $235 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADP Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +0.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP fell by -2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $232.39. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from McGuire Don, who sale 2,380 shares at the price of $238.91 back on Oct 03. After this action, McGuire Don now owns 20,665 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $568,606 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the Executive Chair of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 52,254 shares at $247.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 44,859 shares at $12,955,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Equity return is now at value 115.46, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.