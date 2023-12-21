Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB)’s stock price has plunge by -0.76relation to previous closing price of 125.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-19 that Does Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) Right Now?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.36.

The public float for WAB is 177.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On December 21, 2023, the average trading volume of WAB was 911.88K shares.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB’s stock has seen a 2.78% increase for the week, with a 8.03% rise in the past month and a 18.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for WAB stock, with a simple moving average of 17.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $150 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAB Trading at 11.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.47. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw 25.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Kubacki Kristine, who sale 1,141 shares at the price of $115.19 back on Nov 29. After this action, Kubacki Kristine now owns 3,052 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $131,432 using the latest closing price.

Fetsko Michael, the Pres., Freight Components Grp. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sale 8,575 shares at $116.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Fetsko Michael is holding 34,914 shares at $997,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.