Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 27.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Several intriguing stocks were recently added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list this week and shouldn’t be overlooked as we round out what has been an exciting year for the stock market.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for WES is at 2.71.

The public float for WES is 191.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume for WES on December 21, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

WES’s Market Performance

WES stock saw a decrease of 0.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.97% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for WES’s stock, with a 3.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WES Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.48. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 5,100,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 185,181,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $127,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Equity return is now at value 36.74, with 9.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.