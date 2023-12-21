Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has seen a 4.59% increase in the past week, with a 28.10% gain in the past month, and a 38.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for WAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.56% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of 47.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAL is 1.50.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for WAL is 107.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAL on December 21, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

WAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has plunged by -3.56 when compared to previous closing price of 65.75, but the company has seen a 4.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-19 that Western Alliance Bancorp, First Horizon Corp., Popular Inc. and Bank OZK drew top marks Tuesday out of the 18 banks covered by Citi analyst Ben Gerlinger.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $61 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAL Trading at 29.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares surge +31.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.11. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorp saw 6.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from LATTA ROBERT P, who sale 5,370 shares at the price of $56.07 back on Dec 11. After this action, LATTA ROBERT P now owns 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, valued at $301,096 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, the Director of Western Alliance Bancorp, purchase 2,475 shares at $25.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD is holding 2,475 shares at $63,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Equity return is now at value 16.11, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.