Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has increased by 0.27 when compared to last closing price of 95.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that Weatherford International has experienced a strong recovery with its share price rising over 400% since 2021. The company’s new management has effectively improved its operations and strengthened its balance sheet. The relatively high oil prices at the moment will benefit Weatherford’s business.

Is It Worth Investing in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Right Now?

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WFRD is 1.87.

The public float for WFRD is 70.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFRD on December 21, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

WFRD’s Market Performance

WFRD’s stock has seen a 10.50% increase for the week, with a 1.18% rise in the past month and a 5.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for Weatherford International plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.78% for WFRD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $120 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WFRD Trading at 3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD rose by +10.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.06. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw 88.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Mongrain Joseph H, who sale 17,071 shares at the price of $89.91 back on Dec 05. After this action, Mongrain Joseph H now owns 30,483 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $1,534,854 using the latest closing price.

Saligram Girish, the President and CEO of Weatherford International plc, sale 50,750 shares at $59.34 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Saligram Girish is holding 894,909 shares at $3,011,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Equity return is now at value 58.41, with 7.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.