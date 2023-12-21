W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has seen a -0.74% decrease in the past week, with a 12.60% gain in the past month, and a 11.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for WPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.60% for WPC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) is 17.66x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WPC is 0.95.

The public float for WPC is 216.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. On December 21, 2023, WPC’s average trading volume was 2.54M shares.

WPC) stock’s latest price update

W. P. Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 64.52. However, the company has seen a -0.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-19 that W.P. Carey is a highly diversified real estate investment trust with a long history of growing dividends. Earlier this year, the REIT decided to accelerate its exit from office properties and reset its dividend payment.

WPC Trading at 12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPC fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.94. In addition, W. P. Carey Inc saw -16.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPC starting from Zander Brian H, who sale 200 shares at the price of $65.26 back on Dec 14. After this action, Zander Brian H now owns 4,224 shares of W. P. Carey Inc, valued at $13,052 using the latest closing price.

ALEXANDER MARK A, the Director of W. P. Carey Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $72.48 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that ALEXANDER MARK A is holding 26,118 shares at $72,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPC

Equity return is now at value 8.63, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of W. P. Carey Inc (WPC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.